Thailand Insists US Tariff Talks Must Remain Separate from Border Conflict



Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun rejects linking trade negotiation delay to Thai-Cambodia crisis, asserting Bangkok acted only to protect sovereignty.

Thailand’s Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has firmly stated on Thursday that the ongoing border tensions with Cambodia should not be allowed to influence trade negotiations with the United States.

Speaking on the status of the tariff negotiations with Washington, Minister Suphajee confirmed that while talks are currently in a detailed phase, Thailand remains keen to proceed through all available channels.

The "Team Thailand" trade mission has formally communicated its intention to continue the discussions.

However, the Minister stressed that any suggestion the US might use the border situation as a leverage point in the trade talks is unwarranted.