Thai Minister Fears US Trade Talks Will Stall Over Cambodian Border Conflict

Private sector warns government to swiftly clarify that Thailand did not initiate border violence to safeguard crucial tariff negotiations.

Thailand’s Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpan has voiced concerns that the ongoing military clashes on the border with Cambodia could prolong tariff negotiations with the United States, potentially missing the target deadline of 2025.

The development follows a request from the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) to temporarily suspend the talks.

Suphajee, however, maintained that she is "not worried" personally, arguing that Thailand was neither at fault nor the aggressor in the latest conflict.

Despite the USTR’s request to halt discussions until the situation is resolved, the Thai government insists on continuing negotiations through all available channels, although it has not yet received a reply from Washington regarding its latest communication.

The minister added that the key immediate impact of the uncertainty is not tariffs, which remain at the 19% retaliatory rate imposed on Thailand, but the "uncertainty" hanging over the trade relationship.

The escalation of the border conflict, which reignited on 7th December 2025, has had a devastating effect on cross-border trade.

The Commerce Minister reported that the value of trade with Cambodia has plummeted by over 99%, owing largely to the closure of checkpoints earlier in the year.

