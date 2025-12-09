Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets at four Thai border areas, Second Army hits back to defend sovereignty

At 4.50am on December 9, 2025, the Second Army Area reported that Cambodian forces had launched a fresh military operation, firing BM-21 multiple rocket launchers into four locations on the Thai side of the border: Sam Taet, Phoo Phee, Chong Ta Tew and Prasat Ta Khuai.
The Second Army Area said Cambodian troops opened fire first, forcing Thailand to respond. Cambodia is also reported to be recording images of the clashes “to show to the world and cast itself as a victim, even though it has repeatedly initiated the attacks”.
Thai forces, the statement stressed, had no choice but to respond under the rules of engagement in order to neutralise the threat, bring hostile fire to an end and protect the lives and property of people in border communities.
Clashes in the area are still ongoing, with both sides exchanging fire. The Thai side insists that its use of weapons remains proportionate, focusing only on Cambodian military positions and firing bases used to launch attacks into Thai territory.
The Second Army Area reiterated that it “stands firm in defending Thailand’s sovereignty with full strength”.