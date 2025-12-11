Thai women’s volleyball face Philippines in second SEA Games clash at Huamark Stadium

Fans can watch the Thai women’s volleyball team take on the Philippines in their second group match at the 33rd SEA Games on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The game will be played at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok, with live online coverage from 5.30pm.

The 33rd SEA Games, the biggest sporting festival in ASEAN, runs from December 9-20, 2025, featuring 50 sports. Thailand has set a target of 241 gold medals. Indoor volleyball at Huamark is one of the main highlights, with both the Thai women’s and men’s teams tipped as strong favourites to win gold on home soil.

This is the seventh time Thailand has hosted the SEA Games, following 1959, 1967, 1975, 1985, 1995 and 2007. Eleven countries are competing: Thailand (host), Brunei, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. Cambodia has announced it will not take part.