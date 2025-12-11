Thai army rejects Cambodia’s ‘war crimes’ claim as blame game

Cambodia Distorts Civilian Casualty Claims — RTA Insists Strikes Target Only Military, No Civilian Impact
On December 11, 2025, Cambodia’s Ministry of Defense released an infographic stating:
"Thailand’s armed aggression has caused severe damage. As of December 10, 2025, civilian deaths have risen to 10 (including 1 infant), and 60 civilians have been injured. We call upon the international community to condemn Thailand’s repeated violations of the joint peace declaration between Cambodia and Thailand, as well as Thailand’s repeated acts of war crimes and illegal actions. We demand that Thailand take responsibility for these outrageous violations."
In response, Major General Winthai Suvaree, Army spokesperson, clarified:
"This is an attempt to shift blame onto Thailand. The use of weapons by the Thai side is strictly limited to military targets. Civilian casualties are impossible unless Cambodia itself deliberately intends for such outcomes—by bringing civilians into combat zones or by mixing its own troops and weapons among villagers, hoping to use them as human shields.
Most importantly, prior to this latest clash, Cambodia had already evacuated civilians from the area. Cambodia itself had publicly announced that all civilians had been evacuated.
Therefore, Cambodia’s claim that villagers and children were killed by Thai actions is merely an attempt to draw international attention with false information, aiming to damage Thailand’s image through allegations of weapon use.
We likewise call upon the international community to condemn Cambodia’s actions, which are outside the framework of international law in every respect.