Thai army rejects Cambodia’s ‘war crimes’ claim as blame game

In response, Major General Winthai Suvaree, Army spokesperson, clarified:

"This is an attempt to shift blame onto Thailand. The use of weapons by the Thai side is strictly limited to military targets. Civilian casualties are impossible unless Cambodia itself deliberately intends for such outcomes—by bringing civilians into combat zones or by mixing its own troops and weapons among villagers, hoping to use them as human shields.



Most importantly, prior to this latest clash, Cambodia had already evacuated civilians from the area. Cambodia itself had publicly announced that all civilians had been evacuated.

Therefore, Cambodia’s claim that villagers and children were killed by Thai actions is merely an attempt to draw international attention with false information, aiming to damage Thailand’s image through allegations of weapon use.



We likewise call upon the international community to condemn Cambodia’s actions, which are outside the framework of international law in every respect.