Winthai says Cambodia must halt provocations instead of claiming victimhood

Thai army rebuts Cambodian claims of ceasefire violations

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said Cambodia should stop portraying itself as a victim in the ongoing border conflict and instead cease all provocations that violate the ceasefire agreement.

Winthai was responding to a Thursday press conference by Cambodian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata, who alleged that Thailand continued to breach the ceasefire agreed during the General Border Committee meeting in Malaysia.

Maly said Cambodia had strictly adhered to the truce by refraining from disseminating fake or distorted information, and she urged Thailand to do the same to create an atmosphere conducive to peace negotiations and the restoration of bilateral ties. She also called on Thailand to release 18 Cambodian soldiers detained on Thai soil.