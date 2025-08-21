Winthai says Cambodia must halt provocations instead of claiming victimhood

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said Cambodia should stop portraying itself as a victim in the ongoing border conflict and instead cease all provocations that violate the ceasefire agreement.
Winthai was responding to a Thursday press conference by Cambodian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata, who alleged that Thailand continued to breach the ceasefire agreed during the General Border Committee meeting in Malaysia.
Maly said Cambodia had strictly adhered to the truce by refraining from disseminating fake or distorted information, and she urged Thailand to do the same to create an atmosphere conducive to peace negotiations and the restoration of bilateral ties. She also called on Thailand to release 18 Cambodian soldiers detained on Thai soil.
Winthai countered that Cambodia, not Thailand, had repeatedly violated the ceasefire through actions including the deployment of PMN-2 landmines against Thai troops and the use of drones to spy on Thai territory.
He cited an incident on August 19 when a Cambodian soldier disrupted an inspection by the ASEAN Interim Observer Team at Chong An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani, calling it further proof of Cambodian provocations.
Call for Cambodia to end provocations
Winthai stressed that if Cambodia truly wanted peace, it must:
Winthai also rejected Cambodia’s attempt to frame itself as a victim over the 18 detained soldiers, saying Thailand has treated them in line with the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law.
He added that Thailand had even allowed representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to monitor the conditions of the detained troops to ensure transparency and humane treatment.