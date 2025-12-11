SEA Games 33 woes drag on as member nations complain of mounting problems

Rugby broadcast row sparks “live TV” drama

On top of the logistical issues, a fresh controversy erupted over a decision to cut the number of live-broadcast rugby matches.

The Thai Rugby Union was informed by the broadcast team that only two matches per day would be shown live, despite an earlier promise that every match would be televised.

Pol Lt Col Kulthon Prachuabmoh, president of the union, phoned SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee directly to ask why the schedule had been reduced.

Dr Kongsak reportedly reacted with strong displeasure at being cited as the source of the decision, saying he had never been informed about any change.

He immediately ordered the production company responsible to restore live coverage of all SEA Games rugby fixtures as originally planned.

Kulthon thanked Kongsak for recognising the importance of rugby, which is an Olympic sport, and offered his support as the SAT governor weathers daily storms of controversy.

He vowed that the union would ensure SEA Games rugby in Thailand is organised to the highest standard, showcasing the country and helping to raise the bar for rugby across ASEAN.