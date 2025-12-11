SEA Games 33 woes drag on as member nations complain of mounting problems

Two days into the 33rd SEA Games, which Thailand is hosting, long-running problems with organisation and logistics remain unresolved, according to complaints raised at the latest meeting of team leaders from the 10 participating nations (excluding Cambodia, which withdrew earlier).
Thana Chaiprasit, chef de mission of the Thai SEA Games contingent, said several countries had reiterated concerns that have yet to be properly addressed, including:
In response, Dr Meechai Inwood, deputy governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), acknowledged all the issues and pledged to resolve them as quickly as possible.
However, Thana expressed deep concern and stressed that the SAT, as the main organising agency, must assign responsible officials to closely oversee each operational area to prevent a repeat of the problems.
He warned that persistent failures could damage Thailand’s image as a host nation.
The final meeting of team leaders is scheduled for Sunday (December 14), when they will review the remedial measures and seek to ensure that athletes and officials from all 10 nations are satisfied.
On top of the logistical issues, a fresh controversy erupted over a decision to cut the number of live-broadcast rugby matches.
The Thai Rugby Union was informed by the broadcast team that only two matches per day would be shown live, despite an earlier promise that every match would be televised.
Pol Lt Col Kulthon Prachuabmoh, president of the union, phoned SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee directly to ask why the schedule had been reduced.
Dr Kongsak reportedly reacted with strong displeasure at being cited as the source of the decision, saying he had never been informed about any change.
He immediately ordered the production company responsible to restore live coverage of all SEA Games rugby fixtures as originally planned.
Kulthon thanked Kongsak for recognising the importance of rugby, which is an Olympic sport, and offered his support as the SAT governor weathers daily storms of controversy.
He vowed that the union would ensure SEA Games rugby in Thailand is organised to the highest standard, showcasing the country and helping to raise the bar for rugby across ASEAN.