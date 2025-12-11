makro-Lotus’s joins private sector in driving green SEA Games with plastic-free stadium push

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2025

Bangkok, 10 December 2025 – CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, the operator of the wholesale and retail business makro–Lotus’s under the Charoen Pokphand Group, participated in the official opening ceremony of the 33rd SEA Games as a principal sponsor of the ASEAN sporting event.

The company reinforced its commitment to social and environmental responsibility by joining forces with leading private-sector organizations to advance the Green SEA Games initiative through volunteer-driven activities throughout the competition.

makro-Lotus’s joins private sector in driving green SEA Games with plastic-free stadium push


makro–Lotus’s Supports the Green SEA Games Through Three Key Activities

  • AXTRA Drop Point — Plastic Bottle Collection for Recycling

Collection points are set up inside competition venues and activity areas, allowing sports fans to responsibly dispose of used plastic bottles. All collected bottles will be sent for recycling and transformed into recycled school uniforms for children across Thailand extending their value and creating long-term benefits for society.

  • Clean Volunteer Team — Mobilizing Volunteers for a Plastic Bottle–Free Venue

makro–Lotus’s volunteers, together with volunteers from the Charoen Pokphand Group, are deployed across the stadiums to collect and sort plastic bottles in every zone. Their efforts help maintain cleanliness and reduce leftover waste at this major national event, reflecting the company’s dedication to setting a new standard for environmentally responsible sporting events.

  • “Drop Your Bottle Before You Leave” — Encouraging Fun, Accessible Eco-Friendly Habits

Plastic bottles return activities are held at shuttle bus pick-up points to remind spectators to dispose of bottles properly before heading home. Participants receive eco-friendly souvenirs as a reward, turning waste disposal into a fun, engaging activity that builds long-lasting environmental habits.

makro-Lotus’s joins private sector in driving green SEA Games with plastic-free stadium push

Beyond environmental initiatives, makro–Lotus’s is also enhancing the fan experience through activity booths at competition venues, offering special promotions, quality products and interactive games. Additionally, designated Cheer Zones have been set up at makro–Lotus’s stores to provide communities with welcoming spaces to gather and support Thai athletes, complemented by special activities and promotions throughout the Games.

makro-Lotus’s joins private sector in driving green SEA Games with plastic-free stadium push

CP AXTRA remains committed to supporting the sports industry while advancing sustainable development. The company is proud to play a part in making the 2025 SEA Games outstanding not only in athletic performance but also in environmental management while cheering on Thai athletes to achieve success on the ASEAN stage.

makro-Lotus’s joins private sector in driving green SEA Games with plastic-free stadium push


#เชียร์สุดใจเชียร์ไทยไปกับซีพีแอ็กซ์ตร้า #cpseagame #CPAXTRA #MakroxLotuss

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy