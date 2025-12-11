makro-Lotus’s joins private sector in driving green SEA Games with plastic-free stadium push

The company reinforced its commitment to social and environmental responsibility by joining forces with leading private-sector organizations to advance the Green SEA Games initiative through volunteer-driven activities throughout the competition.
makro–Lotus’s Supports the Green SEA Games Through Three Key Activities
Collection points are set up inside competition venues and activity areas, allowing sports fans to responsibly dispose of used plastic bottles. All collected bottles will be sent for recycling and transformed into recycled school uniforms for children across Thailand extending their value and creating long-term benefits for society.
makro–Lotus’s volunteers, together with volunteers from the Charoen Pokphand Group, are deployed across the stadiums to collect and sort plastic bottles in every zone. Their efforts help maintain cleanliness and reduce leftover waste at this major national event, reflecting the company’s dedication to setting a new standard for environmentally responsible sporting events.
Plastic bottles return activities are held at shuttle bus pick-up points to remind spectators to dispose of bottles properly before heading home. Participants receive eco-friendly souvenirs as a reward, turning waste disposal into a fun, engaging activity that builds long-lasting environmental habits.
Beyond environmental initiatives, makro–Lotus’s is also enhancing the fan experience through activity booths at competition venues, offering special promotions, quality products and interactive games. Additionally, designated Cheer Zones have been set up at makro–Lotus’s stores to provide communities with welcoming spaces to gather and support Thai athletes, complemented by special activities and promotions throughout the Games.
CP AXTRA remains committed to supporting the sports industry while advancing sustainable development. The company is proud to play a part in making the 2025 SEA Games outstanding not only in athletic performance but also in environmental management while cheering on Thai athletes to achieve success on the ASEAN stage.
