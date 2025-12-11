New wave of heavy rain to lash South from December 11-16, says TMD

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued weather advisory no.12, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds across Southern provinces, with rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand, from December 11-16.

According to the department’s forecast, between December 11-13 the South will see increasing rainfall, with heavy rain in many areas of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Very heavy rain is expected in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

This weather pattern is being driven by a low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea moving across the southern tip of Vietnam, the Gulf of Thailand and Southern Thailand.