New wave of heavy rain to lash South from December 11-16, says TMD

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued weather advisory no.12, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds across Southern provinces, with rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand, from December 11-16.
According to the department’s forecast, between December 11-13 the South will see increasing rainfall, with heavy rain in many areas of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
Very heavy rain is expected in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
This weather pattern is being driven by a low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea moving across the southern tip of Vietnam, the Gulf of Thailand and Southern Thailand.
From December 14-16, the lower South will continue to experience heavy rain in many areas, particularly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
The northeasterly monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand and the South will strengthen, causing rough seas in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea.
Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand will reach 2-3 metres, and more than 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. In the upper Gulf, waves will be around 2 metres, while offshore areas of the Andaman Sea will see waves higher than 2 metres and even higher in stormy areas.
The public is advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and run-off, particularly in foothill areas, near waterways and in low-lying zones.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms, while small boats in the lower Gulf are advised to remain ashore.
Upper Thailand: unsettled weather, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures
Upper Thailand will experience unstable weather with isolated thunderstorms from December 11-13 as easterly winds bring moisture over the region. After that, temperatures will drop by 2-4°C, bringing cool to cold conditions with strong winds.
This change is due to a rather strong high-pressure area or cold air mass from China extending over Thailand. People are advised to take care of their health during the changing weather, while farmers should prepare measures to protect crops and livestock from potential damage.
The public is urged to follow further updates from the Thai Meteorological Department via its website tmd.go.th or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 and the 1182 hotline, which are available 24 hours a day.