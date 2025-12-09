Heavy rain and strong waves in South Dec 11–16, unsettled weather in upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued Weather Warning No.4 (377/2568) for heavy to very heavy rain in the South and strong winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand, with impacts expected from December 11–16 2025. Upper Thailand will also see unstable weather with thunderstorms followed by a sharp drop in temperature.

From December 11–13, rain will increase across the South, with heavy rain in many areas of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun, and heavy to very heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

This is due to a low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea moving across the southern tip of Vietnam, the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand.

From December 14–16, the lower South will continue to see heavy rain in many areas, particularly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang and Satun, as the north-easterly monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South strengthens.