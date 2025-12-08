Cold winds return as upper Thailand turns chilly, Bangkok to see 1–2°C drop

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand and the upper South will be cooler with strong winds, and temperatures will fall by 1–3°C. The North and Northeast will be cool to cold, while the Central region, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, the East and the upper South will be cool in the morning.

People in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the colder weather, and to beware of fire hazards that may arise from dry conditions and strong winds. The change is being driven by a new moderate high-pressure system or cool air mass from China, which has already spread over upper Vietnam and upper Laos and is expected to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea during the day.

In the South, rain will be limited but isolated thunderstorms are still expected as the north-easterly monsoon continues to blow over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with heights of about 2 metres in the lower Gulf and 1–2 metres in the upper Gulf, rising to over 2 metres in thundery areas. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Fine dust and smog levels in upper Thailand are expected to remain low to moderate, as stronger winds over the region help disperse particulate matter.