Cold winds return as upper Thailand turns chilly, Bangkok to see 1–2°C drop

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand and the upper South will be cooler with strong winds, and temperatures will fall by 1–3°C. The North and Northeast will be cool to cold, while the Central region, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, the East and the upper South will be cool in the morning.
People in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the colder weather, and to beware of fire hazards that may arise from dry conditions and strong winds. The change is being driven by a new moderate high-pressure system or cool air mass from China, which has already spread over upper Vietnam and upper Laos and is expected to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea during the day.
In the South, rain will be limited but isolated thunderstorms are still expected as the north-easterly monsoon continues to blow over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with heights of about 2 metres in the lower Gulf and 1–2 metres in the upper Gulf, rising to over 2 metres in thundery areas. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
Fine dust and smog levels in upper Thailand are expected to remain low to moderate, as stronger winds over the region help disperse particulate matter.
Forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow
Bangkok and surrounding provinces
Cool in the morning with a 1–2°C drop in temperature and strong winds.
• Minimum temperature 21–23°C
• Maximum temperature 31–33°C
• North-easterly winds 10–25 km/h
North
Cool to cold in the morning with a 1–3°C temperature drop and strong winds; isolated light rain.
• Minimum temperature 15–20°C
• Maximum temperature 28–32°C
• On mountain tops, cold to very cold with minimum temperatures of 6–13°C
• North-easterly winds 10–20 km/h
Northeast
Cool to cold in the morning with a 1–3°C temperature drop and strong winds.
• Minimum temperature 14–19°C
• Maximum temperature 27–31°C
• On high ground, cold with minimum temperatures of 11–15°C
• North-easterly winds 10–30 km/h
Central
Cool in the morning with a 1–3°C temperature drop and strong winds.
• Minimum temperature 18–21°C
• Maximum temperature 30–32°C
• North-easterly winds 10–25 km/h
East
Cool in the morning with a 1–3°C temperature drop and strong winds.
• Minimum temperature 19–22°C
• Maximum temperature 30–32°C
• North-easterly winds 15–35 km/h
• Waves about 1 metre high, 1–2 metres offshore
South (east coast)
Cool in the morning over the upper part of the region with a 1–2°C temperature drop; isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area), mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat.
• Minimum temperature 19–24°C
• Maximum temperature 29–32°C
From Nakhon Si Thammarat northwards:
• North-easterly winds 15–35 km/h
• Waves 1–2 metres high, over 2 metres in thundery areas
From Songkhla southwards:
• North-easterly winds 20–35 km/h
• Waves about 2 metres high, over 2 metres in thundery areas
South (west coast)
Isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area), mainly in Trang and Satun.
• Minimum temperature 22–24°C
• Maximum temperature 32–34°C
• North-easterly winds 15–30 km/h
• Waves about 1 metre high, higher than 1 metre offshore and over 2 metres in thundery areas