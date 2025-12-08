Second Army Area warns government offices of possible Cambodian attacks

The Second Army Area on Monday warned government agencies to step up security and protection of their offices in border districts amid concerns that Cambodian troops may target them.
It said government offices in districts along the Cambodian border must tighten security measures to prevent enemy operations aimed at causing damage to property and loss of life.
The Second Army Area posted on its Facebook page as:
“The Second Army Area has issued a warning to all relevant agencies to
‘step up security measures’
for key government buildings and installations, and to prevent and obstruct operations by the opposing side aimed at causing loss of life and damage to property.
The Army will do everything in its power to protect the people and national sovereignty.”
The warning came after Cambodian troops stepped up attacks along the Thai border on Monday morning.
As part of the renewed attacks, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) announced that a BM-21 rocket fired from Cambodia had landed at a house in Ban Sai Tho 10 Tai in Tambon Sai Taku of Buri Ram’s Ban Kruad district.
The RTA added that there were no reports of casualties in this incident.