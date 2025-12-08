Narumon orders closure of 641 schools in five Thai–Cambodian border provinces

MONDAY, DECEMBER 08, 2025

Education Minister Narumon orders 641 schools in five Thai–Cambodian border provinces to close temporarily, stressing that the safety of children and teachers must come first.

  • Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat ordered the temporary closure of 641 schools.
  • The closures are a safety measure in response to recent clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border.
  • The affected schools are located in five border provinces: Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Buri Ram, and Sa Kaeo.
  • The suspension of on-site teaching is temporary and aims to protect students, teachers, and education personnel until the situation normalizes.

On Monday, December 8 at 10am, Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Education, addressed the clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border, which have broken out in several areas since December 7.

 The fighting has prompted security agencies to order evacuations from high-risk zones for safety reasons, including schools in affected areas of Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Buri Ram and Sa Kaeo.

Narumon said she had instructed the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) to coordinate with local education area offices in the five provinces to order a temporary suspension of on-site teaching until the situation returns to normal. 

At present, 641 schools have been closed temporarily to safeguard teachers, students and education personnel.

 

“The Education Ministry is closely monitoring and assessing the situation and has prepared contingency plans in case the closures need to be extended or learning in some areas must shift to online formats,” she said.

Narumon emphasised that the safety of learners and school staff is the top priority.

“All educational institutions must strictly implement safety measures, placing the protection of children, teachers and local communities above all else,” she said. “Once the situation eases, we will move quickly to resume normal teaching and learning.”

