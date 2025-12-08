Narumon orders closure of 641 schools in five Thai–Cambodian border provinces

On Monday, December 8 at 10am, Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Education, addressed the clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border, which have broken out in several areas since December 7.

The fighting has prompted security agencies to order evacuations from high-risk zones for safety reasons, including schools in affected areas of Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Buri Ram and Sa Kaeo.