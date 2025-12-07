TMD warns of unstable weather: North/Northeast bitter cold, Southern rain amplifies

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2025

Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) Alert on Sunday( December 7): A cold wave continues to bring frigid mornings to Northern Thailand, while South faces disruptive weather with increased rain and rough seas, advising caution for all boaters.

The TMD has warned of variable weather on Sunday, with cold conditions persisting over northern and northeastern Thailand and cool mornings in Bangkok, while rain and thunderstorms intensify across the South.

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will remain cool to cold in the mornings, while parts of the South will see scattered thunderstorms. People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health amid changing weather and to be cautious of possible fires due to dry conditions.

The current pattern is being driven by a moderate high-pressure system or cool air mass extending from China over the upper North, the Northeast and the South China Sea, while the northeast monsoon continues to blow across the South.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Dust and haze levels over upper Thailand are expected to remain in the good to moderate range as stronger winds and scattered rain help disperse pollutants.

Forecast for Thailand From 6am Sunday (December 7) to 6am Monday (December 8)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Minimum temperature 22–24°C; maximum 31–33°C.
  • Northeasterly winds 10–25 km/hr.

Northern region

  • Cool to cold in the morning, with isolated light rain.
  • Minimum temperature 15–20°C; maximum 29–33°C.
  • On mountain tops, cold to very cold with minimum temperatures of 6–12°C.
  • Northeasterly winds 10–15 km/hr.

Northeastern region

  • Cool and windy in the morning.
  • Minimum temperature 16–21°C; maximum 29–32°C.
  • On high ground, cold with minimum temperatures of 9–15°C.
  • Northeasterly winds 10–30 km/hr.

Central region

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Minimum temperature 20–22°C; maximum 31–33°C.
  • Northeasterly winds 10–25 km/hr.

Eastern region

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Minimum temperature 20–23°C; maximum 32–34°C.
  • Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/hr.
  • Waves around 1 metre high, increasing to 1–2 metres offshore and higher than 2 metres in thundery areas.

Southern region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms over about 30% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature 20–24°C; maximum 31–33°C.

From Nakhon Si Thammarat northwards:

  • Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/hr
  • Waves 1–2 metres high, over 2 metres in thundery areas.

From Songkhla southwards:

  • Northeasterly winds 20–35 km/hr
  • Waves around 2 metres high, over 2 metres in thundery areas.

Southern region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms over about 30% of the area, mainly in Phangnga, Krabi and Trang.
  • Minimum temperature 23–24°C; maximum 31–34°C.
  • Northeasterly winds 15–30 km/hr.
  • Waves around 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre offshore and over 2 metres in thundery areas.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy