TMD warns of unstable weather: North/Northeast bitter cold, Southern rain amplifies

The TMD has warned of variable weather on Sunday, with cold conditions persisting over northern and northeastern Thailand and cool mornings in Bangkok, while rain and thunderstorms intensify across the South.
Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will remain cool to cold in the mornings, while parts of the South will see scattered thunderstorms. People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health amid changing weather and to be cautious of possible fires due to dry conditions.
The current pattern is being driven by a moderate high-pressure system or cool air mass extending from China over the upper North, the Northeast and the South China Sea, while the northeast monsoon continues to blow across the South.
In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
Dust and haze levels over upper Thailand are expected to remain in the good to moderate range as stronger winds and scattered rain help disperse pollutants.
Bangkok and vicinity
Northern region
Northeastern region
Central region
Eastern region
Southern region (east coast)
From Nakhon Si Thammarat northwards:
From Songkhla southwards:
Southern region (west coast)