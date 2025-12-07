TMD warns of unstable weather: North/Northeast bitter cold, Southern rain amplifies

The TMD has warned of variable weather on Sunday, with cold conditions persisting over northern and northeastern Thailand and cool mornings in Bangkok, while rain and thunderstorms intensify across the South.

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will remain cool to cold in the mornings, while parts of the South will see scattered thunderstorms. People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health amid changing weather and to be cautious of possible fires due to dry conditions.