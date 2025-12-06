11 Key Takeaways from Thailand’s First Climate Change Act

Thailand has taken a historic step by introducing its first-ever Climate Change Act, a landmark law set to transform the country’s economic and environmental systems. Why is this law significant? Because it marks a turning point in Thailand’s “Climate Change era”, laying the legal foundation for achieving Net Zero and reshaping national development.

The Cabinet approved the principles of the Climate Change Act on December 2, 2025, making it Thailand’s first master law on climate governance. It establishes a national framework for managing greenhouse gas emissions, fulfilling commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and driving Thailand toward the goals of carbon neutrality (Net Zero) and net-zero emissions.

1) Four national-level governance bodies established

The legislation mandates the creation of four major committees:

• National Climate Change Policy Committee — sets policies, targets, and Thailand’s international stance

• Climate Fund Committee

• Climate Fund Evaluation Committee

• Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation — oversees emissions and carbon-related mechanisms

2) Creation of the “Climate Fund” as a state legal entity

The fund will collect revenue from carbon-related mechanisms — such as carbon taxes, fees, and carbon credit trading — and allocate them to clean energy investment, community adaptation projects, and greenhouse gas reduction programmes.