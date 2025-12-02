Cabinet approves Climate Change Bill for carbon tax collection, trading carbon credits

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Climate Change Bill, which aims to establish a national climate change policy committee, collect carbon taxes, and treat carbon credits as transferable assets.

Lalida Persvivatana, deputy government spokeswoman, stated that the Cabinet approved the bill proposed by the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, which will serve as the master law on climate change.

The spokeswoman added that the bill would support Thailand’s commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and help the country reach its carbon neutrality goal by 2050 and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2065.