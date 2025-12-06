Anutin orders agencies to brace for December rainfall amid fears of renewed flooding

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday, following a briefing on relief efforts in southern Thailand, that the situation is now shifting into a full-scale recovery phase. He noted that significant progress has been made: power and water services have been restored, and only minor repairs to local systems remain. However, he stressed that agencies must continue prioritising the provision of food and basic necessities for residents who still require assistance.

A major issue, he said, is the mountain of waste left behind by the floods. Rubbish has been cleared from homes and piled along roadsides awaiting removal.

“Do not lose heart. We must help people return to their homes safely,” Anutin said, asking local authorities to dedicate the next seven days — particularly night hours — to transporting waste to disposal sites.

On public health, he instructed the Ministry of Public Health to ensure adequate medicines, equipment and personnel, and to monitor for waterborne diseases, infections, and mental health impacts associated with the crisis.

Regarding transport routes, the Prime Minister urged police and the Ministry of Transport to fully reopen key roads, especially highways essential for moving goods and people. He added that many stranded vehicles have already been relocated, but authorities must continue clearing cars to prevent them from obstructing traffic.