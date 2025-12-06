Army spokesman slams CMAC chief for false landmine claims, warns of regional harm

Thai Army responds

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman of the Royal Thai Army, issued a strong rebuttal:

“Heng Ratana continues to rely on imagination to fabricate stories and mislead the international community. His comments deliberately distort the real issue and conceal the fact that Cambodian forces illegally installed new landmines inside Thai territory, which has caused casualties among Thai soldiers in the border area.”

He stated that the language used by Heng Ratana over time “does not reflect the conduct of a diplomatic gentleman,” noting that he refuses to acknowledge the facts, yet repeatedly accuses Thailand of aggression despite clear evidence showing the opposite.

“Such behaviour undermines the atmosphere of cooperation between the two countries in resolving issues peacefully. It intentionally fuels greater conflict and hostility, which is harmful to regional stability.”

The Thai side, he said, has a clear stance — providing accurate, evidence-based information, both empirical and technical, which can be openly verified by international individuals or organisations.

“We call on the international community to recognise and reject Heng Ratana’s dissemination of false information, which undermines trust, weakens the credibility of international cooperation frameworks, and obstructs efforts to build lasting peace in the region.”