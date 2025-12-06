Army spokesman slams CMAC chief for false landmine claims, warns of regional harm

On December 6, following comments made on December 5, 2025 by Heng Ratana, Director-General of Cambodia’s CMAC, the Royal Thai Army responded sharply after Heng posted that he and his team were installing the remains of an MK84 bomb inside a PMN-2–shaped exhibition building as a symbol of Cambodia’s “commitment and internationally recognised success” in implementing the Ottawa Convention.
Heng Ratana also accused Thailand of “diverting international attention from its invasion and occupation of Cambodian territory,” alleging that Thailand falsely blamed Cambodia for planting new landmines which caused the deaths of Thai soldiers. He further used provocative language, likening Thailand to “a thief who sues the landowner,” and claimed that if Thailand had not “invaded and occupied Cambodian land,” no harm would have come to Thai troops.
Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman of the Royal Thai Army, issued a strong rebuttal:
“Heng Ratana continues to rely on imagination to fabricate stories and mislead the international community. His comments deliberately distort the real issue and conceal the fact that Cambodian forces illegally installed new landmines inside Thai territory, which has caused casualties among Thai soldiers in the border area.”
He stated that the language used by Heng Ratana over time “does not reflect the conduct of a diplomatic gentleman,” noting that he refuses to acknowledge the facts, yet repeatedly accuses Thailand of aggression despite clear evidence showing the opposite.
“Such behaviour undermines the atmosphere of cooperation between the two countries in resolving issues peacefully. It intentionally fuels greater conflict and hostility, which is harmful to regional stability.”
The Thai side, he said, has a clear stance — providing accurate, evidence-based information, both empirical and technical, which can be openly verified by international individuals or organisations.
“We call on the international community to recognise and reject Heng Ratana’s dissemination of false information, which undermines trust, weakens the credibility of international cooperation frameworks, and obstructs efforts to build lasting peace in the region.”