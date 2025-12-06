PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) announces 1.09 trillion baht investment over five years

PTTEP has announced its five-year investment plan (2026–2030) with a total budget of approximately 1.09 trillion baht to strengthen energy security and support long-term growth.

The company targets an average petroleum sales volume increase of around 8% in 2026, reaching 556,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOED).

Most of the budget will be allocated to boosting production from existing domestic and international projects, accelerating new developments, and conducting exploration to support future growth.

A portion of the investment will be dedicated to greenhouse gas reduction initiatives, including carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, as PTTEP moves towards its Net Zero 2050 goal.

Montri Rawanchaikul, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Plc. (PTTEP), stated that the company has set its 2026 budget at US$7,726 million (approximately 253,027 million baht), divided into Capital Expenditure (CAPEX): US$5,164 million (about 169,121 million baht) and Operating Expenditure (OPEX): US$2,562 million (about 83,906 million baht).

These budgets will support key plans, including increasing petroleum production from current projects to strengthen Thailand’s energy security, such as:

G1/61 (Erawan, Platong, Satun, and Funan),

G2/61 (Bongkot),

Arthit, S1, Contract 4, and the Thailand–Malaysia Joint Development Area (JDA).

PTTEP also plans to increase production at major international projects including Malaysia, Oman, and Algeria, allocating US$3,605 million (about 118,064 million baht) in CAPEX for these activities.