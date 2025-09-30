Fitch revises outlook on PTT and PTTEP to negative, affirms ‘BBB+’ rating

Fitch Ratings has revised the International Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) outlooks of PTT and PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) to negative from stable, while affirming their long-term foreign-currency IDRs and PTTEP’s senior unsecured notes rating at BBB+.

The move mirrors Fitch’s downgrade of Thailand’s sovereign rating outlook to negative from stable on September 24, while maintaining the country’s BBB+ rating.

Under Fitch’s Government-Related Entities Rating Criteria, PTT’s IDR and outlook cannot exceed the sovereign rating, as there is no ring-fencing structure preventing the state from accessing the company’s cash and assets. As a result, the sovereign outlook revision directly affects PTT.

PTTEP’s outlook revision also reflects that of its parent PTT. Fitch assesses PTT’s strategic and operational incentives to support PTTEP as high, in line with its Parent and Subsidiary Linkage Rating Criteria, which underpins the equalisation of PTTEP’s ratings with those of PTT.

Fitch added that PTT’s National Long-Term Rating remains unaffected, since national ratings measure relative creditworthiness among issuers within Thailand rather than against international peers.