Vorapak responds to Fitch’s negative outlook on Thailand, emphasises fiscal discipline



New government to tighten fiscal policy

Despite the new government only being in power, Vorapak assured that they would not ignore these warning signs. The government has already begun planning fiscal consolidation measures to return public finances to a sustainable path.

In November 2025, the government will introduce the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) for the first time, outlining clear steps to reduce the deficit and prevent further increases in public debt. The key objective of the plan is to gradually reduce the deficit after the 2026 fiscal year and stabilise the debt-to-GDP ratio below 65%, while boosting government revenue and maintaining disciplined expenditure.

‘Negative’ is a warning, not a crisis

Vorapak concluded that the ‘Negative’ outlook from Fitch does not signal an imminent crisis for Thailand, but rather a ‘warning’ that without clear fiscal plans, confidence in the country’s economy will likely erode. He stressed that addressing this challenge is a priority for the government in the coming months, to reassure investors and markets that Thailand can maintain fiscal discipline and economic credibility.