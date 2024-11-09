Fitch forecasts Thailand’s economy to grow by 3.1% in 2025

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thailand's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a stable outlook, the international ratings firm reported on Friday.

Fitch said Thailand's ratings balance its sustained external finance strengths and sound macroeconomic policy framework against weaker structural features compared with that of 'BBB' category peers, such as lower per capita income and World Bank Governance Indicator scores.

The firm expects Thailand's government debt metrics to gradually stabilise at levels close to peer medians, following a period of relative deterioration in the past four years, assuming the government will follow through on its fiscal consolidation plans after this fiscal year ending September 2025 (FY25).

A continuation of sizeable stimulus measures in the years ahead would pose risks to the medium-term fiscal outlook, especially since Thailand already faces demographic headwinds, it said.