Thaksin downplays rift with Bhumjaithai, backs 'casino' bill

Coalition Cooperation Will Continue

Thaksin expressed confidence that the Pheu Thai–Bhumjaithai alliance would hold firm throughout the current parliamentary term, despite occasional policy disagreements.

“I understand them well. We can manage the conflicts, and we’re still at a stage where there are no serious rifts,” he said.

Thaksin Defends Casino Bill Amid Opposition

Thaksin insisted that the entertainment complex bill would bring national benefits, despite strong resistance from the People’s Party and the Senate.

He pointed out that the bill aims to establish large-scale entertainment complexes, with casinos forming only a small part of the overall developments. He criticised opponents for misrepresenting the bill as being solely about casinos.

“The coalition has enough votes in the House to pass the bill,” Thaksin added, downplaying the impact of opposition objections.

He also noted that the government would listen to public opinion and ensure that the majority of citizens were not opposed to the proposal.

No Cabinet Reshuffle—Yet

When asked about a potential Cabinet reshuffle, Thaksin said that the matter rested with Prime Minister Paetongtarn and hinted he might discuss it with her later that day.

Songkran Celebrations in Chiang Mai

Thaksin made his remarks during Songkran celebrations hosted by Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation president Pichai Lertpongadisorn at Rot Fai Park in Mueang district.

He was greeted by enthusiastic Pheu Thai supporters wearing red T-shirts bearing Paetongtarn’s face and the words “Ing FC” – referring to her nickname, Ing.

During the event, Thaksin poured water over the Phra Phuttha Sihing Buddha image, a traditional New Year ritual, and extended his wishes for all Thais to be happy and healthy during Songkran, the Thai traditional New Year.

He also confirmed that he would not open his residence for well-wishers this Songkran.

