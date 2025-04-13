Road death toll reaches 59 in first two days of Songkran holidays

The first two days of the seven dangerous Songkran holidays saw a total of 460 road accidents, resulting in 59 deaths and 458 injuries, the Road Safety Centre announced on Sunday.
Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong chaired a press conference at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to provide an update on the road toll, as the centre has been monitoring road accidents since 11 April, the first day of Songkran travel.
According to Tawee, Saturday alone, the second day of the Songkran travel period, recorded 248 road accidents, causing 30 deaths and 257 injuries.
Mukdahan reported the highest cumulative number of road accidents, with 23 cases, followed by Chiang Rai (16) and Phatthalung (15). Mukdahan also had the highest number of injuries, with 25 victims, followed by Lamphun (21) and Chiang Rai (16).
Although Bangkok roads were relatively empty due to mass outbound travel for the holidays, the capital still recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 9 deaths over the first two days, followed by Lamphun with 3 deaths.
The Road Safety Centre reported that exceeding the speed limit was the leading cause of accidents (59 cases), followed closely by drunk driving (55 cases).
Tawee noted that 51% of the accidents occurred on highways during the first two days. However, the centre expects a shift in accident locations to rural or secondary roads as people continue their celebrations after reaching their hometowns.