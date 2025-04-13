Road death toll reaches 59 in first two days of Songkran holidays

The first two days of the seven dangerous Songkran holidays saw a total of 460 road accidents, resulting in 59 deaths and 458 injuries, the Road Safety Centre announced on Sunday.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong chaired a press conference at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to provide an update on the road toll, as the centre has been monitoring road accidents since 11 April, the first day of Songkran travel.

According to Tawee, Saturday alone, the second day of the Songkran travel period, recorded 248 road accidents, causing 30 deaths and 257 injuries.