Bomb blast injures four rangers outside temple in Narathiwat

SUNDAY, APRIL 13, 2025

Four volunteer rangers were injured in a bomb explosion on a road outside Wat Chairattanaram in Narathiwat’s Rangae district on Sunday morning.

The blast damaged the temple wall, behind which the ranger dormitory is located. The injured rangers – Ayuming Duere, Masabree Masala, Setthasat Phakamas, and Chaknarong Kongnuan – were taken to Rangae Hospital for treatment.

Bomb blast injures four rangers outside temple in Narathiwat

Local officials reported that a perpetrator parked a motorcycle with a sidecar containing an explosive device near the wall. Another group of suspects arrived in a car to pick up the individual before fleeing the scene. The explosion occurred shortly afterwards.

Bomb blast injures four rangers outside temple in Narathiwat

The area has been cordoned off to allow explosive ordnance disposal and forensic teams to carry out a detailed investigation.

Bomb blast injures four rangers outside temple in Narathiwat

Initial reports suggest the incident was carried out by an insurgent group aiming to create unrest in the area.

Bomb blast injures four rangers outside temple in Narathiwat

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy