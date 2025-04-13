Rescue efforts continue following Bangkok building collapse

Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Fire and Rescue Department, instructed rescue teams to intensify their search in Zone B. He confirmed that every effort would be made to access the area where the light signal had been spotted.

Patkorn Sinsuk, Director of Chatuchak District Office, said both rescue teams and K9 units would continue operations. She noted that the dense rubble posed a significant challenge, particularly when digging to access affected zones.

While she could not confirm the origin of the detected light, Patkorn assured that all officials were doing their utmost. She added that some relatives remained uncertain following the circulation of news clips.

Patkorn also mentioned that Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and social media activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, also known as Gun Jompalang, had invited eight monks to hold a merit-making ceremony to uplift the spirits of victims' families.

The BMA has deployed a team of mental health professionals to offer support to the bereaved, she said, adding that compensation for the families of both Thai and foreign victims has been increased to 45,000 baht upon receipt of the bodies.

Meanwhile, the Central Police Forensic Science Division and the Department of Special Investigation have continued their inspection of steel and cement materials for the third consecutive day, as part of efforts to bring charges against the Chinese construction contractor and the steel manufacturer.