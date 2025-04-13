Rescue efforts continue following Bangkok building collapse

The operation has now entered its 16th day following the collapse of the 30-storey building caused by the earthquake on March 28. As of Sunday, the death toll had risen to 37.
Heavy machinery, rescue personnel, as well as police and military K9 units, have been deployed in the ongoing search for survivors—particularly in Zone B, where a light signal was detected.
Additional human remains have been discovered and forwarded to the relevant authorities for examination at the Forensic Department of the Police General Hospital.
Funden Janyathanakorn, head of the Heart to Heart rescue team, said the operation remained difficult due to large concrete slabs. He confirmed that the team would deploy K9 units to search for victims should any cavities be uncovered.
He also extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, reaffirming that officials on site remained hopeful of finding survivors.
“Normally during Songkran, we would be outside celebrating, but those trapped inside need hope. They need compassion more than the water being splashed in celebration outside,” he said.
Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Fire and Rescue Department, instructed rescue teams to intensify their search in Zone B. He confirmed that every effort would be made to access the area where the light signal had been spotted.
Patkorn Sinsuk, Director of Chatuchak District Office, said both rescue teams and K9 units would continue operations. She noted that the dense rubble posed a significant challenge, particularly when digging to access affected zones.
While she could not confirm the origin of the detected light, Patkorn assured that all officials were doing their utmost. She added that some relatives remained uncertain following the circulation of news clips.
Patkorn also mentioned that Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and social media activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, also known as Gun Jompalang, had invited eight monks to hold a merit-making ceremony to uplift the spirits of victims' families.
The BMA has deployed a team of mental health professionals to offer support to the bereaved, she said, adding that compensation for the families of both Thai and foreign victims has been increased to 45,000 baht upon receipt of the bodies.
Meanwhile, the Central Police Forensic Science Division and the Department of Special Investigation have continued their inspection of steel and cement materials for the third consecutive day, as part of efforts to bring charges against the Chinese construction contractor and the steel manufacturer.