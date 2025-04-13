100 Thai dishes you must try in Thailand: TasteAtlas

TasteAtlas, a website that compiles restaurants, recipes, dishes, and local ingredients from around the world—along with reviews from global food critics and recognized as an encyclopedia of local cuisine—published an article on April 13, 2025, to recommend must-try Thai flavors for travelers visiting Thailand.

This time, it ranked the Top 100 Thai Dishes, while also highlighting fascinating aspects of Thai cuisine, categorized into five sections:

• Best Thai Foods

• Best Thai Food Producers

• Best Thai Food Products

• Thai Foods Database

• Thai Foods map

In the Best Thai Foods category, 100 dishes were ranked. We selected the Top 10 Thai dishes along with the reasons why TasteAtlas recommends tourists to experience these flavors in Thailand.

Phanaeng Curry

Phanaeng curry is a rich and flavorful Thai curry known for its thick texture and a distinctive salty-sweet peanut taste. The dish features meat—typically beef, chicken, duck, or pork—stewed in a combination of coconut milk, phanaeng curry paste, makrut lime leaves, fish sauce, and palm sugar. Traditionally, phanaeng curry does not include vegetables.

The name "phanaeng" is believed to derive from the word "panang," which refers to an ancient method of preparing chicken with its legs crossed and upright. While the true origins of phanaeng curry are unclear, it is often linked to the Malaysian state of Penang, though there is limited evidence to substantiate this connection.