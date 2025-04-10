Department of Fisheries accelerates seaweed production, positioning it as “food of the future”

Thitiporn Laoprasert, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Fisheries, revealed that the department is implementing policies to drive the agricultural sector through the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green Economy) model, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As part of this initiative, the department is actively promoting the production and processing of seaweed, recognized as a “food of the future”, in response to growing consumer demand and insufficient supply in the market.

Thitiporn pointed out that seaweed offers diverse applications across the entire value chain — including food production, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and fertilizers. Seaweed cultivation in Thailand has seen a rapid growth, with production in 2024 reached 1,031 tonnes, with a market value exceeding 43.3 million baht.

To support this effort, the department has collaborated with the Agricultural Research Development Agency (ARDA), the Office of the Royal Development Projects Board (ORDPB), and various academic institutions from both the public and private sectors. The goal is to promote research and education, equipping farmers with the knowledge to cultivate and process different types of seaweed, such as sea lettuce (Ulva) and sea grapes (Caulerpa).