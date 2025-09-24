Thai exports grow 13.3% in 8 months, full-year growth to exceed target

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) and spokesperson for the Commerce Ministry, announced that Thailand’s exports in August 2025 reached US$27.74 billion, growing by 5.8%. This marks the 14th consecutive month of export growth.
Imports in August 2025 were valued at US$29.70 billion, up 15.8%, resulting in a trade deficit of US$1.96 billion.
For the first eight months of 2025, exports totalled US$223.17 billion, reflecting a growth rate of 13.3%. Imports for the same period reached US$224.88 billion, growing by 11.3%, with a trade deficit of US$1.70 billion.
When broken down by product group in August, agricultural exports contracted by 13.6%, agricultural industrial products shrank by 7.2%, while industrial goods saw an 11.2% increase.
The export forecast for the full year of 2025 remains at 2-3% growth. Although a slowdown is anticipated in the remaining four months, the ministry is confident that the year-end figures will meet the target.