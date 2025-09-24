Thai exports grow 13.3% in 8 months, full-year growth to exceed target

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) and spokesperson for the Commerce Ministry, announced that Thailand’s exports in August 2025 reached US$27.74 billion, growing by 5.8%. This marks the 14th consecutive month of export growth.

Imports in August 2025 were valued at US$29.70 billion, up 15.8%, resulting in a trade deficit of US$1.96 billion.