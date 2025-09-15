Thailand’s Soaring Gold Exports to Cambodia Linked to Riel Volatility

Thailand's Ministry of Finance is scrutinising an extraordinary surge in gold exports to Cambodia, with officials suggesting that a lack of confidence in the Cambodian currency, the riel, is driving citizens to purchase gold as a stable alternative.

This trend is believed to be a contributing factor in the recent strengthening of the Thai baht.

Pornchai Thirraveja, the Director of the Fiscal Policy Office and spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance, told Post Today that authorities are examining a recent report that Thai gold exports have risen significantly, particularly to Cambodia.

This increase is seen by some as abnormal and a source of upward pressure on the baht's exchange rate.

Pornchai clarified that a thorough analysis is needed to determine whether the jump in export value is due to a higher volume of gold being shipped or simply an increase in the global price of gold.

"If the value increase is solely due to rising prices, it might not accurately reflect a real outflow of gold in terms of quantity," he explained.

He added that Cambodia's increased gold imports from Thailand may stem from domestic concerns over the stability of the riel, prompting people to acquire gold and foreign currencies.