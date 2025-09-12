ASEAN Poised to Become Third Global Gold Market Pillar as Thailand Leads Regional Surge

Southeast Asia has the potential to become the third major pillar of the global gold market alongside China and India, according to the World Gold Council, with Thailand positioned to lead this regional transformation through collaboration and digital innovation.

Speaking at a media roundtable in Bangkok on Thursday, Shaokai Fan, the World Gold Council's Global Head of Central Banks and Head of Asia-Pacific (excluding China), outlined how ASEAN nations could leverage their collective strengths to challenge the established China-India duopoly in global gold demand.

"With Thailand's gold market being very well established, there is a possibility for collaboration to make Southeast Asia the third pillar in terms of gold demand, with China being the first, India second, and Southeast Asia potentially becoming the third," Fan said during the session titled "Inside the Gold Mindset".

Regional Collaboration Key to Success

Fan identified two critical areas where ASEAN collaboration could drive this ambition: developing regional self-sufficiency and sharing expertise across borders.

Currently, much of Southeast Asia's gold follows an inefficient route—mined locally in countries like Indonesia and the Philippines, shipped to Switzerland for refining, then flown back to regional markets for sale.

Fan suggested this could be transformed into a more integrated regional ecosystem.