Gold surges to record high above US$3,600 as Fed rate cut looms

Gold prices soared to a historic peak above US$3,600 per ounce on Monday, driven by expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week following weak US jobs data, according to Reuters.

Spot gold jumped 1.3% to US$3,634.25 at 2.26pm, touching an all-time high of US$3,646.29. US gold futures for December delivery settled 0.7% higher at US$3,677.40.

Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals, said the precious metal could climb further to US$3,700–3,730, adding that any dip in prices would present a buying opportunity.

US non-farm payrolls data released on Friday showed a sharp slowdown in August hiring, reinforcing bets of a rate cut. CME’s FedWatch tool indicated an 88% probability of a 0.25% cut in September and a 12% chance of a 0.50% reduction.

Grant noted that weakening labour conditions and prospects of Fed easing into early 2026 could provide prolonged support for bullion.