Gold surges past US$3,500 to record high on Fed rate cut bets

Spot gold in Asian trading climbed as much as 0.9% to a record US$3,508.73 per ounce this morning (September 2), surpassing the previous peak reached in April. The rally was driven by mounting speculation of a Fed rate cut and increasing uncertainty about the central bank’s direction.

According to Bloomberg, gold has risen more than 30% so far this year, making it one of the world’s best-performing commodities.

Reuters reported that spot gold was last up 0.5% at US$3,492.26 per ounce at 8.57am, after earlier touching the record high of US$3,508.50. US gold futures for December delivery rose 1.4% to US$3,563.40 per ounce, extending gains for a sixth straight session as a weaker US dollar and rate cut bets buoyed sentiment.