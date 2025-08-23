South Korean arrested at Suvarnabhumi for allegedly laundering crypto into gold worth 1.65bn baht

Police officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) on Saturday arrested Han, a 33-year-old South Korean national, at Suvarnabhumi Airport. He was apprehended under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on February 6, 2025, on charges of fraud, impersonation by entering false data into a computer system, money laundering, and involvement in a criminal syndicate.

The arrest follows an investigation into a call centre scam that began in February 2024. Victims, seeking extra income, were tricked into investing money in activities promising returns of 30%-50%. Early returns were paid, but as victims invested more, they were eventually unable to withdraw their funds, with the perpetrators claiming the victims hadn’t followed the required procedures.

Upon realising they were being scammed, the victims reported the case to the TCSD, leading to the arrest of 10 suspects, including five individuals responsible for laundering money for the call centre gang and five ‘mule’ account holders.