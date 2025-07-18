Retired Aussie Policeman Loses THB40 Million in Crypto Scam

A 65-year-old retired Australian police officer has reportedly been swindled out of over 40 million baht (approximately 1.1 million US dollars) in a sophisticated cryptocurrency investment fraud.

Michael Reinecke, known as Tom, had intended to spend his golden years peacefully in Thailand with his Thai wife from Udon Thani but now finds his retirement savings decimated.

Reinecke, accompanied by his 50-year-old wife, Areerat Noonyot, and legal counsel Kritsada Lohitdee (also known as Lawyer Nobi), filed a formal complaint today at the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station.

They presented evidence to officers, urging legal proceedings against the alleged perpetrator, a German national identified only as Alex, who is believed to be residing in Phuket.

