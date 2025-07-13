Cambodian compounds allegedly serve as massive fraud bases for Chinese crime syndicates

A string of Japanese nationals have recently been accused of involvement in special fraud at Cambodia-based scamming compounds.

People with business ties to one such compound told The Yomiuri Shimbun that it even contains a nightclub and karaoke rooms for residents, who are not allowed to go out.

A Chinese crime syndicate is believed to be behind the operation, and the area, including the base, resembles a townscape in China.

Kept confined

After a 21/2-hour drive from Cambodia’s capital of Phnom Penh, a huge structure came into view along a road in the eastern province of Prey Veng, about three kilometres from the Vietnamese border.

Many cranes were in operation on the site, which was surrounded by a several-meter-high wall, and dump trucks could be seen passing through the gate.

In April and May, the Fukuoka prefectural police uncovered several recruiters for special fraud operations. A man who was introduced to a job by the recruiters is believed to have engaged in telephone fraud from a building on the compound, which was used as a scamming base. The suspect allegedly impersonated a police officer or prosecutor and asked Japanese victims to transfer money.

A driver said that he had picked up Chinese investors from Phnom Penh and dropped them off at the base a number of times. He said a casino surrounded by an artificial pond was under construction in the centre of the compound.