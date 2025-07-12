Cambodia National Assembly backs law to allow citizenship revocation

The meeting was convened today, July 11, to review a proposal for the amendment, the details of which are slated to be released soon.

The amendment arrives amid ongoing border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, with some opposition figures criticising the government’s handling of the matter.

“The proposed constitutional amendment to Article 33 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Cambodia aims to establish a legal framework for the acquisition and loss of Cambodian citizenship, including the revocation of Cambodian citizenship from any Cambodian citizen who commits acts of treason or engages in activities that seriously harm the interests of the Kingdom of Cambodia and its people, particularly through collusion with foreign entities,” said a National Assembly press release on the outcome of the session.