Cambodia National Assembly backs law to allow citizenship revocation

The meeting was convened today, July 11, to review a proposal for the amendment, the details of which are slated to be released soon.
The amendment arrives amid ongoing border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, with some opposition figures criticising the government’s handling of the matter.
“The proposed constitutional amendment to Article 33 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Cambodia aims to establish a legal framework for the acquisition and loss of Cambodian citizenship, including the revocation of Cambodian citizenship from any Cambodian citizen who commits acts of treason or engages in activities that seriously harm the interests of the Kingdom of Cambodia and its people, particularly through collusion with foreign entities,” said a National Assembly press release on the outcome of the session.
“This amendment to Article 33 will also significantly contribute to countering external interference in Cambodia’s internal affairs, especially in combating treason and collusion with foreigners, which could severely impact national security, public peace and the supreme interests of the nation,” it added.
Minister of Justice Koeut Rith spoke at a press conference after the session. He noted that those who do not collude with the Kingdom’s enemies have nothing to fear. He emphasised that revoking the citizenship of traitors could not be seen as a genocidal act, as 150 nations have similar laws, including the US, Germany and the UK.
“If revoking citizenship is genocide, are all 150 countries committing genocide? Critics must study the laws of these nations — many of them strong democracies — before levelling accusations,” he said.
Rith added that a complete explanation of the proposed law will be released soon.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network