China offers to mediate in Thailand-Cambodia border dispute

"China is willing to uphold an objective and fair position and play a constructive role for the harmonious coexistence between Thailand and Cambodia," Wang said.

In a separate statement, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Wang also discussed the issue with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn on the same day, reiterating China’s neutrality regarding the border dispute.

Furthermore, Wang emphasised the importance of enhancing security measures to protect Chinese and Cambodian citizens. He urged stronger action to eliminate cross-border crime, such as online gambling, phone and email fraud, counterfeit goods, and smuggling.