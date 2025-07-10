Chinese military jet abnormally approaches SDF plane again

There was no damage to the ASDF plane or its crew. Over the incidents, the Japanese government conveyed grave concern to the Chinese side through diplomatic and defence channels and strictly demanded measures to prevent a recurrence.
This is the fourth time since June 11 that the Japanese ministry has announced an abnormal approach by a Chinese military aircraft.
According to the ministry, a JH-7 fighter-bomber of the Chinese military repeatedly approached a YS-11EB information-gathering plane of the ASDF flying over the high seas for about 15 minutes until around 11.05am Wednesday, and for about 10 minutes until around 10.10am Thursday.
The distance between the two planes was as close as about 30 metres horizontally in Wednesday's incident and about 30 metres vertically in Thursday's.
In both incidents, the Chinese military jet approached the ASDF plane diagonally from below on the right, overtook it, and then turned and reapproached it.
The Chinese jet appeared to be equipped with a missile, but whether it was a real one or a dummy is uncertain.
On June 7 and 8, a Chinese J-15 fighter jet from the aircraft carrier Shandong abnormally approached a Maritime SDF plane over the Pacific.
