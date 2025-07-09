Japan alerts on megathrust earthquake amid rising Nankai Trough seismic activity

The government has revised its national disaster plan to aim for an 80% reduction in fatalities and to mandate earthquake-resistant buildings by 2035.

The Nankai Trough, an undersea trench off southwestern Japan, has drawn public attention following the occurrence of over 1,000 minor earthquakes across southern Japan within just 13 days. This has prompted widespread concern over the potential for a major earthquake and a powerful tsunami.

Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world, located along volcanic belts and oceanic trenches known as the Ring of Fire. The Nankai Trough is considered one of the most dangerous earthquake zones. It stretches approximately 900 kilometres off the Pacific coast, where the Philippine Sea Plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate. This continuous tectonic motion causes a gradual buildup of pressure that could be released abruptly in the form of a large-scale megathrust earthquake.

These massive earthquakes tend to occur in the Nankai Trough every 90 to 200 years, and the region is now approaching the estimated timeframe for the next one. Over the past 1,300 years, at least 13 major earthquakes have been recorded along the trough. The two most recent were the Tonankai earthquake (1944) and the Nankaido earthquake (1946), both registering a magnitude of 8.1 and triggering tsunamis between 5 to 10 metres high, causing over 2,500 deaths and 4,500 injuries.