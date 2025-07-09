Earthquakes hit Guatemala, Indonesia, and neighbouring countries on July 9

WEDNESDAY, JULY 09, 2025

Two earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 5 hit Guatemala and Indonesia's Sunda Strait on Wednesday morning, according to the Earthquake Observation Division.

At 4.41am, a 5.5 magnitude quake struck Guatemala at a depth of 10 kilometres, 16,644 kilometres from Thailand. At 6.50am, another 5.3 magnitude quake hit the Sunda Strait in Indonesia at a depth of 79 kilometres, 2,293 kilometres from Thailand.

Three earthquakes were reported in Thailand's neighbouring countries. Two of them, with magnitudes of 2.1 and 1.9, occurred in Myanmar at 3.31am and 3.52am, respectively.

Both quakes had a depth of 10 kilometres and were near Pang Ma Pha district in Mae Hong Son and Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai.

Meanwhile, at 4.14am, a 3.4 magnitude quake was reported in Vietnam at a depth of 10 kilometres, approximately 343 kilometres from Mueang district in Ubon Ratchathani.

Understanding earthquake magnitude and intensity

The Earthquake Observation Division explained the distinction between magnitude — which measures the energy released — and intensity, which assesses the effects of the quake on people, structures and the environment. 

Thailand uses the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale, which classifies seismic intensity as follows:

  • Magnitude 1.0–2.9: Slight tremors; some individuals may experience dizziness.
  • Magnitude 3.0–3.9: Light shaking; those indoors may feel vibrations similar to a passing train.
  • Magnitude 4.0–4.9: Moderate shaking; noticeable indoors and outdoors; hanging objects may sway.
  • Magnitude 5.0–5.9: Strong shaking over a wide area; furniture and objects may shift.
  • Magnitude 6.0–6.9: Very strong shaking; structural damage and building collapse possible.
  • Magnitude 7.0 and above: Severe shaking; major structural damage, ground rupture, and objects thrown from the ground may occur.

 

