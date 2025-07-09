Earthquakes hit Guatemala, Indonesia, and neighbouring countries on July 9

Three earthquakes were reported in Thailand's neighbouring countries. Two of them, with magnitudes of 2.1 and 1.9, occurred in Myanmar at 3.31am and 3.52am, respectively.

Both quakes had a depth of 10 kilometres and were near Pang Ma Pha district in Mae Hong Son and Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai.

Meanwhile, at 4.14am, a 3.4 magnitude quake was reported in Vietnam at a depth of 10 kilometres, approximately 343 kilometres from Mueang district in Ubon Ratchathani.