5.4-magnitude quake strikes 366 km off Phuket in early July 6 tremor update

The Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division has reported a series of seismic events occurring near the country’s borders between 12am and 8am on Saturday, July 6.
According to official data, earthquakes were recorded in neighbouring Myanmar and northern Sumatra, Indonesia, with magnitudes ranging from 2.3 to 5.4. The events were detected as follows:
00.57.19am (local time) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck central Myanmar, approximately 306 km northwest of Pang Ma Pha district, Mae Hong Son province. Depth: 10 km.
2.42.27am – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred in northern Sumatra, Indonesia, about 366 km southwest of Mueang district, Phuket. Depth: 10 km.
3.12.11am – A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the same general area of northern Sumatra, around 377 km southwest of Phuket. Depth: 10 km.
3.23.08am – A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit northern Sumatra, approximately 413 km southwest of Phuket. Depth: 10 km.
3.26.03am – Another quake in northern Sumatra, with a magnitude of 4.5, was recorded about 374 km southwest of Phuket. Depth: 10 km.
4.55.45am – A magnitude 2.8 tremor occurred in central Myanmar, around 194 km northwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son. Depth: 10 km.
5.54.57am – A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was recorded in northern Sumatra, approximately 348 km southwest of Phuket. Depth: 10 km.
7.22.59am – A magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck central Myanmar, about 154 km northwest of Khun Yuam district, Mae Hong Son. Depth: 10 km.
7.50.12am – A final reported event was a magnitude 3.6 quake in central Myanmar, around 367 km northwest of Pang Ma Pha district, Mae Hong Son. Depth: 10 km.