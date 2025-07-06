5.4-magnitude quake strikes 366 km off Phuket in early July 6 tremor update

The Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division has reported a series of seismic events occurring near the country’s borders between 12am and 8am on Saturday, July 6.

According to official data, earthquakes were recorded in neighbouring Myanmar and northern Sumatra, Indonesia, with magnitudes ranging from 2.3 to 5.4. The events were detected as follows:

00.57.19am (local time) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck central Myanmar, approximately 306 km northwest of Pang Ma Pha district, Mae Hong Son province. Depth: 10 km.

2.42.27am – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred in northern Sumatra, Indonesia, about 366 km southwest of Mueang district, Phuket. Depth: 10 km.

3.12.11am – A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the same general area of northern Sumatra, around 377 km southwest of Phuket. Depth: 10 km.