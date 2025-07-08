Minor 3.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Lampang, no damage reported

According to the Geological Disaster Operations Centre, the tremor occurred at a depth of one kilometre and is classified as a minor earthquake.
The cause of the quake was identified as movement along the Thoen fault system, which runs in a northeast-southwest direction and features left-lateral strike-slip faulting.
Residents in Sala Subdistrict, Ko Kha district, reported feeling the tremor. However, no damage has been reported in the aftermath of the earthquake.
For further information, please contact the Geological Disaster Operations Centre, Department of Mineral Resources at 02 621 9701.