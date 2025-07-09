Pest outbreaks feared to affect rice harvests in Japan again

According to the ministry's pest outbreak alert, such stink bugs are expected to appear in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the southern part of the Tohoku northeastern region, the south part of the Kanto eastern region, the Hokuriku and Tokai central regions, and the Chugoku western region.

Last year, outbreaks of rice stink bugs, which prevent rice plants from bearing grains, were confirmed in 37 prefectures, leading to lower yields in some areas. Similar damage is feared this year.