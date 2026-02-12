Gold up over 1% as investors look past strong US jobs report, focus turns to inflation

Gold prices climbed more than 1% on Wednesday (February 11, 2026, US time), as sustained long-term investment demand helped bullion regain momentum after a brief pullback when markets digested stronger-than-expected US employment data.

Spot gold rose 1.25% to $5,085.93 an ounce at 4.08pm in New York (4.08am Thursday in Bangkok), after earlier touching a session high of $5,118.47 before easing slightly. US gold futures for April delivery settled 1.6% higher at $5,112.60 an ounce.

US non-farm payrolls for January rose by a stronger-than-expected 130,000, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, signalling continued labour-market strength. That could give the Federal Reserve room to keep interest rates unchanged as it monitors inflation.

“One strong jobs report alone won’t shake the case for buying gold, which is seen as a long-term investment based on fundamentals,” said independent metals trader Tai Wong.

He added that since the sharp sell-off, gold has largely returned to a pattern of “higher highs and higher lows”, as investors remain confident amid debt concerns and a gradual shift away from US assets.