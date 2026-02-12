Disneyland Thailand idea returns with THB300 billion EEC mixed-use proposal

The “Disneyland Thailand” buzz has resurfaced after Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, floated the idea of moving ahead with a world-class theme park project in Chonburi under the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) scheme.

The concept would take the form of a large mixed-use development, bringing together a theme park, sports centre, entertainment venues and commercial space in a single area.

The preliminary plan would use around 800 hectares, divided into roughly 480 hectares for the theme park, with an investment value of nearly THB200 billion, and another 320 hectares for a sports and entertainment centre valued at more than THB100 billion.

Total project value is estimated at around THB300 billion.

The state would not invest directly, but would instead invite private-sector investment via a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

However, looking back, the “Disneyland Thailand” dream is nothing new.

It is an idea that has been repeatedly revived for more than 26 years, under at least five governments, yet it has never reached the point of a formal contract signing with The Walt Disney Company.