Fitch flags political hurdles to Thailand’s deficit-cut plan and VAT hikes

Benjarong Suwankiri, an assistant minister at the Finance Ministry, said the Thai economy had begun to show signs of recovery. He said growth last year was not below 2.2%, and fourth-quarter growth exceeded 1.8%—higher than previously feared. For FY2026, he noted the World Bank forecasts 1.6% growth and the ministry estimates 2%, but the government aims to push the economy back towards its 3% potential growth rate.

PDMO says Fitch’s remarks should not derail FY2027–30 plan

Jindarat Viriyataveekul, director-general of the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO), said Fitch’s latest observations were not overly worrying, citing expectations that the same party would remain in place and the finance minister would remain unchanged.

She said this should help maintain momentum for the medium-term fiscal framework for FY2027–30, including efforts to cut the fiscal deficit to no more than 3% of GDP by FY2029 and keep public debt below 70% of GDP.

“If the government can deliver within the medium-term fiscal framework, the rating agencies’ warnings should not be a concern—and it is possible Thailand’s outlook could be revised back to Stable,” she said.

Deficits projected to persist through FY2030

A Finance Ministry source said the FY2027–30 medium-term fiscal plan, already approved by the Cabinet, forecasts rising revenue but continued fiscal deficits when weighed against expenditure:

FY2026: Spending 3.780 trillion baht; deficit 860 billion baht

FY2027: Spending 3.788 trillion baht; deficit 788 billion baht

FY2028: Spending 3.826 trillion baht; deficit 681 billion baht

FY2029: Spending 3.864 trillion baht; deficit 590 billion baht

FY2030: Spending 3.903 trillion baht; deficit 481 billion baht

Academic warns stability alone is not enough

Assoc Prof Dr Athiphat Muthitacharoen, a lecturer at the Faculty of Economics, Chulalongkorn University, and director of Chula’s Economic Research Centre, said Fitch’s report signals that political stability alone is insufficient; medium- to long-term fiscal and economic policy is also crucial, and closely watched by rating agencies.

He said the key question is whether Thailand can reduce the budget deficit under the FY2027–30 framework as planned. Fitch, he said, also scrutinises whether stimulus measures such as the “Khon La Khrueng Plus” programme—previously costing about 0.8% of GDP—can generate sufficient growth, alongside other projects intended to keep GDP expanding.

He added that Fitch places importance on strengthening government revenue, including broadening the tax base. Thailand’s tax revenue, he said, has declined from about 17% of GDP to around 15% of GDP—signalling reduced revenue-collection capacity.

On VAT increases, he said the political feasibility is a core concern, as tax rises are typically difficult to implement. If a VAT increase becomes necessary, he said, it should be considered through a long-term fiscal lens, including relief measures for those affected and steps to ensure fairness—so taxpayers feel public spending delivers value.

Call to widen the tax base and rein in spending growth

He also urged the government to bring more people into the tax system. Currently, only about 4.7–4.8 million people are in the personal income tax system, while the average annual growth in personal income taxpayers from 2014 to 2023 was around 1.8%—which he said reflects limited success in expanding the tax base. He added that tax deductions should also be reviewed to avoid excessive revenue losses.

Another area to watch, he said, is controlling public expenditure. The medium-term plan states that public spending growth should be capped at no more than 1% per year to support fiscal discipline. He called this highly challenging, noting that since the Covid-19 crisis, Thailand’s public spending has typically risen by 3–4% per year. Any serious effort to restrain spending, he said, would require reforms to recurrent expenditure, which accounts for roughly 70% of the budget—such as civil-service salaries and medical welfare costs.

On Fitch’s concern that coalition governments may add more stimulus spending, he said rating agencies want a stable government—and a sufficiently strong finance minister—able to push back against high-cost populist policies that could undermine fiscal stability.