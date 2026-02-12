Wealthy ‘great relocation’ surges as UAE gains, UK loses

A record-breaking surge in wealthy people “relocating abroad” is reshaping the global balance of power. Countries are increasingly being treated like assets, while citizenship is becoming a tool for diversifying risk. In an era where state policy can change faster than economic fundamentals, capital moves first—and moves more aggressively than ever before.

The migration of “ultra-wealthy families” is no longer just high-end gossip. It is fast becoming a major wave of capital movement that is shaking global geopolitics. Experts estimate this could be the largest private-wealth migration ever recorded.

The push is not driven only by new opportunities, but also by rapidly rising uncertainty, abrupt policy shifts, and growing international tensions.

An adviser who serves ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients—those with wealth of at least US$30 million (around 900 million baht) or more—told CNBC that demand for cross-border relocation services, residency planning and new citizenship applications has surged due to geopolitical tensions and sudden changes in government policy.

A report by UBS, the Swiss multinational investment bank, said that among 87 ultra-wealthy clients surveyed, 36% relocated at least once in 2025, while another 9% were considering relocating. Among billionaires aged 54 and under, as many as 44% relocated over the past year.

“We are now facing the largest private-wealth migration in history in a very real sense,” UBS told CNBC.