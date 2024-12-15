Four major tourism segments in focus as TAT focuses on niche markets

Thailand’s tourism product development plan for 2025 will prioritise niche markets, focusing on four major segments: wellness, luxury experiences, sports tourism, and romance or honeymoon tourism, according to a senior Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) official.

The global niche market was valued at 31 billion baht in 2019 and is projected to grow to 390 billion baht by 2027, driven by affluent millennials in Asia, including China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and India, Jirawadee Khunsap, deputy governor for products and tourism business at TAT, said.

Luxury tourism in Thailand continues to grow steadily. In 2023, the market was valued at approximately 60-70 billion baht, with TAT projecting annual growth of 8-10% in 2024.

From January to September 2024, luxury tourists primarily visited Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi (Pattaya), Krabi, and Surat Thani (Koh Samui). Their average expenditure was 77,693 baht per person per trip (6,171 baht per day) with an average stay of 9-10 days.

Thailand’s luxury hotel and resort sector now offers premium to ultra-luxury services, with an increasing presence of global hotel chains. Meanwhile, 4-5 star hotels have raised prices by 20-30%, reflecting strong demand and contributing to increased revenue from the luxury market.