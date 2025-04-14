Thai Select restaurants in Spain become talk of the town thanks to influencer

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has successfully enlisted the help of a popular Spanish food influencer to promote Thai restaurants certified with the "Thai Select" logo by the Ministry of Commerce.

DITP director-general Sunanta Kangvalkulkij said Thai Select-certified restaurants have recently become the talk of the town in Spain following reviews by Pablo Cabezali, known online as Cenando con Pablo.

Pablo Cabezali is a well-known Spanish food influencer who creates content focused on reviewing and showcasing various dining experiences. He is active on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, featuring everything from gourmet burger joints to international cuisines.